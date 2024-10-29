Los Angeles: Actor Matthew Perry left for his heavenly abode last year but he will always remain alive in the hearts of his fans, family and of course his 'Friends' co-stars.

On his first death anniversary, Jennifer Aniston, who shared the screen space with Matthew in the popular sitcom, took to Instagram and shared pictures with the late star.

" 1 year," wrote the actress, renowned for playing Rachel Green in Friends.

The first snap of the heart-breaking carousel showcased Jennifer Aniston with Matthew Perry, seemingly from the filming of the acclaimed theme song, I'll Be There For You, of the show.

One of the pictures shows the Friends stars giving each other a group hug.

Jennifer's post undoubtedly left fans emotional.

In the comment section, one of the netizens wrote, "Heartbreaking....Matthew you will always be remembered."

"omg my heart," a fan commented, using crying emojis.

Matthew Perry was found dead at his residence on October 28, 2023. He was 54.

As per Variety, Toxicology reports showed that Perry died from acute effects of ketamine at his Los Angeles home, and his death was ruled an accident. Other contributing factors in his death were drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid use disorder.

In 2024, the DEA and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), opened an investigation into who supplied the drugs that led to Perry's death. In August, five people were arrested, including Perry's assistant, doctors and Jasveen Sangha, a major drug supplier known as the "Ketamine Queen."