South Indian actor Pradeep K Vijayan, who worked in Tamil films, was found dead at his Chennai residence on June 12, according to reports.
His friend reportedly found him unconscious when he went to check on the actor after not hearing from him for two days.
Vijayan has appeared in movies including 'Hey! Sinamika' and 'Thegidi'.
The police are investigating the cause of death and have yet to release an official statement.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the actor was unmarried and lived alone. He had reportedly complained of dizziness and tightness in the chest a few days ago. However, the cause of his death is unknown at the time of writing this article.
Vijayan, popularly known as Pradeep Nair Pappu, debuted in Tamil cinema in 2013 with ‘Sonna Puriyathu’.
His last film was S Kathiresan’s 2023 film 'Rudhran' with Raghava Lawrence.