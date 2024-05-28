South Indian actor Fahadh Faasil, who’s currently riding high on the success of his latest whacky gangster drama ‘Aavesham’, opened up about his recent diagnosis of ADHD (Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) at an event in Kerala.

According to the actor, a casual question to a doctor on the curability of ADHD led to his diagnosis.

“He told me it is easily curable if it is diagnosed during childhood. I asked him if it can be cured if diagnosed at 41 ... I am clinically diagnosed with ADHD. Even if it’s not that big, I too have some traits of the disorder But when I asked about being diagnosed at 41, well, that’s me. Clinically diagnosed with ADHD,” said Faasil in Malayalam. He was speaking to children with various disabilities in a school in Kerala.

Fahadh Faasil in 'Aavesham'

The symptoms of ADHD are inattention, hyperactivity, hyperfocus and impulsivity. The symptoms can be managed through medication and therapy.

Faasil joins a long list of actors who have spoken up about their battle with ADHD including Ryan Gosling, Will Smith, and Jim Carrey.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Faasil is doing incredibly well. His latest film ‘Aavesham’, in which he plays a flamboyant gangster, grossed over Rs1billion at the box-office. He’s also awaiting the release of his new film with Rajinikanth entitled“Vettaiyan,” scheduled for an October roll out.