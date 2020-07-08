Tamil producer and director CV Kumar dares where most think twice to tread.
Kumar’s ability in spotting talent is remarkable. His journey began with director Pa Ranjith’s ‘Attakathi’ and Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Pizza’ and now includes critically acclaimed films ‘Irudhi Suttru’ and ‘Mundasupatti.’ Kumar steps into the digital world with Regal Talkies, launched on July 8.
“All streaming platforms are on subscription basis but for ‘Regal Talkies,’ there is no subscription. You pay when you wish to watch a film,” said Kumar. “Initially, we are focusing on Tamil films — two releases a month. There are plans to expand later.”
This business idea had been nagging Kumar for some time. The COVID-19 lockdown initiated him into action since theatres reopening is a distant possibility.
“Small films are suffering. The marketing and Virtual Print Fee cost for small films is very high. And, the percentage of return from gross revenue from theatres is only 25 per cent to 30 per cent,” explains the director of ‘Mayavaan’ and ‘Gangs of Madras.’
“‘Regal Talkies’ is a platform for content driven and independent films,” he said.
‘Miruna’, a short romantic flick written and directed by Rakav Mirdath — dialogue writer of Indian National Award winner, ‘Baaram’ — releases on July 8.
‘Thadayam Mudhal Adhyayam’ — an investigative crime thriller featuring Linga — directed by techie turned director Karthi Mani releases on July 10. ‘Onbathu Kuli Sampath’ an emotional thriller starring Balaji, Appukuttu and Nikila Vimal premieres on July 24.
Regal Talkies will also release documentaries, short films and a web series. Kumar has four films in the making under his production house Thirukumaran Entertainment. ‘Titanic Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum’ featuring Kalaiyarasan and Anandhi is complete while three films are in post production. Next year Kumar hopes to direct his third film.
Regal Talkies can be downloaded on the Apple Store and Google Play from July 15.