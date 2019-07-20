The Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-led film ‘Saaho’ will now release on August 30 in India, and a day before that in the UAE. The film was earlier scheduled to hit screens on August 15.
“We want to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from [Indian] Independence Day but we want to stick to the month of Independence and patriotism with ‘Saaho’. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale,” a spokesperson said in a statement.
‘Saaho’ also has an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma, among others. It is being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.
Directed by Sujeet, the film’s action sequences have been choreographed by international action master Kenny Bates.