The Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-led film ‘Saaho’ will now release on August 30 in India, and a day before that in the UAE. The film was earlier scheduled to hit screens on August 15.

“We want to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from [Indian] Independence Day but we want to stick to the month of Independence and patriotism with ‘Saaho’. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale,” a spokesperson said in a statement.