Kuruthi
Starring: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Roshan Mathew | Release: August 2021| Platform: Amazon Prime | Directed by Manu Warrier
Kuruthi takes us on a journey of self-reflection where we discover the seeds of hate sown in each of us throughout our childhood with respect to our ideologies, perspectives and our religion.
Kurup
Starring: Dulquer Salman | Release: September 2021| Platform: Netflix
The movie is based on the life of Kerala’s most wanted criminal, Sukumara Kurup.
Minnal Murali
Starring: Tovino Thomas | Release: September 2021| Platform: Netflix
The film revolves around the main character of Murali, played by Tovino Thomas, who gets hit by lightning and obtains supernatural powers. How he uses these powers to help those in need forms the crux of the story.
Kuttavum Shikshayum
Starring: Asif Ali | Release: August 2021 | Platform: Netflix
The movie is based on a true robbery story that took place at a jewellerystore in Kasaragode, Kerala. Ali is a master of his craft, so expect some fireworks here.