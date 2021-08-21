Onam-Kuruthi-Malayalam-cinema-for-web
Malayalam movie Kuruthi is currently airing on Amazon Prime and is part of a bouquet of thrilling releases eagerly awaited on OTT platforms around the Onam festive season Image Credit: Supplied

Kuruthi

Starring: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Roshan Mathew | Release: August 2021| Platform: Amazon Prime | Directed by Manu Warrier

Kuruthi takes us on a journey of self-reflection where we discover the seeds of hate sown in each of us throughout our childhood with respect to our ideologies, perspectives and our religion.

Kurup

Starring: Dulquer Salman | Release: September 2021| Platform: Netflix

The movie is based on the life of Kerala’s most wanted criminal, Sukumara Kurup.

Minnal Murali

Starring: Tovino Thomas | Release: September 2021| Platform: Netflix

The film revolves around the main character of Murali, played by Tovino Thomas, who gets hit by lightning and obtains supernatural powers. How he uses these powers to help those in need forms the crux of the story.

Kuttavum Shikshayum

Starring: Asif Ali | Release: August 2021 | Platform: Netflix

The movie is based on a true robbery story that took place at a jewellerystore in Kasaragode, Kerala. Ali is a master of his craft, so expect some fireworks here.