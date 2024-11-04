Coldplay’s Chris Martin had a mishap while performing onstage. The singer-songwriter and co-founder of rock band Coldplay fell through a trap door while performing in Australia, reported People.

As the British rock band finished the last of four gigs at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, Martin was entertaining the audience with stories from their international Music of the Spheres World Tour when he fell through an open trap door.

A fan who captured a video of the incident, posted it on X with the caption, “The moment Chris Martin fell through a trap door right in front of me at the #Coldplay concert tonight.”

Martin told the audience: “That’s not planned!” He added jokingly, “Holy ..., that was nearly a YouTube moment!” People magazine reported.

Coldplay’s massive international tour has been running since March 2022 and is currently scheduled to conclude in September 2025 with a 10-day run at London’s Wembley Stadium. After their final show in Melbourne, Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion will go to Sydney to wrap up their Australian leg before moving on to New Zealand.