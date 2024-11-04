The funeral for Liam Payne, the former One Direction star who tragically died on October 16, is expected to be held next week in his hometown of Wolverhampton.

The singer died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16. Investigations are still on.

According to reports from The Sun UK, Payne’s body will be repatriated to to his country in the coming days, with a potential service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Wolverhampton.

Payne’s sudden passing has left his family, friends, and fans devastated, though his family has yet to confirm specific funeral arrangements.

His former bandmates in One Direction have shared their sorrow in a joint statement, remembering Payne as a cherished “brother” and expressing their support for his loved ones during this difficult time.