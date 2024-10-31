Dubai: Popular Malayalam music director Sushin Shyam and his long-time partner and singer, Uthara Krishnan, recently surprised fans by opting for a minimalistic yet deeply personal wedding.

In an industry where opulence often defines nuptial ceremonies, the couple took a different path, keeping their special day intimate, with only close family and a select few from the film industry sharing in the celebration. The star-studded yet low-key event had some prominent names in attendance, including Fahadh Faasil and his wife Nazriya Nazim, alongside veteran actor Jayaram.

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim attend the wedding of Sushin Shyam and Uthara Krishnan. Image Credit: Instagram

An Affair of Heartfelt Moments Over Extravagant Trimmings

The wedding was held on October 30, and was designed to reflect the couple’s collective personalities.

While the event was simple, it attracted some of Mollywood’s biggest stars. Fahadh Faasil, who has worked closely with Sushin on Aavesham, attended with his wife Nazriya Nazim. Actor Jayaram was also present, along with screenwriter Shyam Pushkar and music director Deepak Dev.

For the big day, Sushin wore a beige floral shirt paired with a traditional veshti, while the bride Uthara chose a pink silk saree, complemented by an intricately embroidered blouse, traditional jewelry, and a neatly tied bun.