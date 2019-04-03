Director Partiban Desingu starts his career with this hockey story

‘Natpe Thunai’ (In Friendship We Trust) by Partiban Desingu is centred around friendship and is his first directorial.

Aadhi of ‘Hip Hop Thamizh’ fame is playing the lead and it’s his second film after ‘Meesaya Murukku.’ He plays Prabhakaran, a happy-go-lucky young man from Pondicherry and a hockey player. Newcomer Anaga debuts in cinema opposite Aadhi as Deepa, also a hockey player.

This is the first time in Tamil cinema that a story has been centred on hockey. Both Aadhi and Anaga trained in the game for their roles.

National-level hockey players form part of the supporting cast said Desingu, who first met Aadhi with a storyline around the game.

“It was subsequently developed by writers Srikanth and Devesh,” he said.

Harish Uthaman plays Major Shanmugam, an ex-army man, while director Karu Pazhaniappan is a politician in the story.

“Look out for the climax, shot painstakingly and overriding challenges,” said Desingu, who assures a family entertainer in ‘Natpe Thunai.’

“Aadhi ensured that there are no smoking or drinking scenes in the film,” he added.