The first night of the two-day South Indian International Movie Awards (Siima) 2018 ceremony held at the Bollywood Parks Dubai on Friday night saw actor Fahadh Faasil’s satire Thondimuthulam Driksaskshiyum scoop major awards including for best film and best actor (critics) .

The drama, which saw Faasil play a thief who swallows a gold chain and is taken into police custody, opened to positive reviews. While Faasil did not attend the event in Dubai to collect his award, actor Nivin Pauly — who won the best actor (popular) for his role in the touching drama Njandukalude Naatil Oru Idalvela — appeared on stage to celebrate his win.

Actress Parvathy won the best actor (female) award for her role as a troubled nurse in the war-ridden hostage drama Take Off, while Aishwarya Lekhsmi won the same award in the critics section for her role in the tragic love story Mayaanadhi.

The actors from the Tamil industry were also honoured on the same night along with Malayalam artists. S Sasikanth’s Vikram Vedha won the best film award, while its lead hero Madhavan took home the best actor trophy.

The two-day awards night, which concluded on Saturday night by honouring the Telugu and Kannada talents, was a star-studded affair.