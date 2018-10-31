If your idea of a horror story is still woven around an old bungalow with a ghost in white attire inside, director Caarthick Raju busts these stereotypes with his new bilingual film Kannadi.

This Tamil-Telugu film in the making features Sundeep Kishan and Bollywood’s Anya Singh in the lead.

Raju, who has directed Thirudan Police and Ulkuthu, said that Kannadi “does not come with cliched jump scares and gore.”

“When in anguish or feeling cheated, it’s common to tell the tormentor, ‘I now see your real other face.’ But what if the individual themselves see their other face. Kannadi is based on this premise and viewers will experience spine-tingling moments. Besides, the story will make them realise how small mistakes can lead to grave consequences,” said Raju.

The supporting cast includes Anandraj, Karunakaran, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Murali Sharma, Pragathi and with Vennela Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali, Rahul Ramakrishna in the Telugu version.

SS Thaman is composing music. PK Varma is handling the camera.