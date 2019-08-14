The movie is a family entertainer with doses of humour

Jayam Ravi Image Credit: Supplied

What surprises and shocks lay ahead for a man who wakes up after 16 years of being in a coma?

Tamil film ‘Comali’, directed by debutant Pradeep Ranganthan, explores this premise and is touted as a family entertainer with doses of humour.

Jayam Ravi takes a break from heroic characters to play a simpleton who wakes up from a coma to find that life has passed him by.

Ravi sports five different looks in the story that follows his character’s life from his school days to an adult.

“It’s about the many things we have lost and forgotten over the years, and about the things we take so much for granted today,” said Ranganathan, (25), a self-taught filmmaker. Subsequently he worked on ad-films and Corporate films before going solo with ‘Comali.’

For the role, Ravi lost 20kg over a month-and-a-half.

Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde makes her Tamil cinema debut with ‘Comali.’ She plays a teenager and Ravi’s first love in school.

Kajal Aggarwal is paired opposite Ravi.

“Her character takes the story forward and is a plot turner,” shared Ranganathan.”

The supporting cast includes comedian Yogi Babu and director KS Ravikumar who plays an interesting role. Hip hop Tamizha has composed music. Richard M Nathan has handled the camera.

The trailer of Comali took a dig at Rajnikanth’s political entry enraging fans who showed their anger on social media. The trailer and scenes in the film have been changed subsequently.

“The new scenes will leave fans in raptures,” added Pradeep, a Rajnikanth fan too.