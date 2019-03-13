Comedian Harisree Asokan turns director with this tale on friendship

Image Credit:

Malayalam comedian Harisree Ashokan needs no introduction. With more than 200-plus films in Malayalam, Ashokan has played supporting roles and acted with every star in the industry.

The actor who began his artistic journey as a mimicry artist donned the director’s hat for the new Malayalam film, ‘International Local Story,’ a story about five friends.

Rahul Madhav plays a doctor who returns to India after his studies in the US. He has a group of buddies, played by Deepak Parambol, Dharmajan, Bijukuttan and Ashwin Jose.

“This is about their friendship,” said Ashokan who intends to direct another film soon. Experimenting with roles,

Ashokan’s next release as an actor is ‘Ilayaraja’, directed by Madhav Ramadasan, where he essays a 78-year-old man.

“I am playing the on-screen father-in-law of Guinness Pakru, who is the lead actor in this story. And in this story, I share a close bond with my daughter.”