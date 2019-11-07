Kamal Haasan at FICCI Frames 2013 Image Credit: http://www.india-forums.com/

Chennai : Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan on Thursday rang in his 65th birthday with members of his family in hometown Paramakudi in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil veteran, during his stay in Paramakudi, will unveil a statue of his late father, according to a statement.

The 65-year-old will also be looking forward to the celebrations that are planned to commemorate 60 years of his acting career. Members of the Tamil film fraternity will come together for the event.

Akshara Haasan dedicated a post to her superstar father "Happiest birthday to such an amazing father , best friend. You have always pushed us to always be better and achieve better ; you have been a true example of these qualities and much more. I hope this year brings you much more and all the success in what ever you choose."@ikamalhaasan Image Credit: Instagram / aksharaa.haasan

On the career front, Kamal Haasan is currently working on Shankar's "Indian 2". The film, a sequel to "Indian", marks his return as nonagenarian vigilante, Senapathy.

"Indian 2", which will hit the screens in 2021, also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

The team of "Indian 2" recently completed an action sequence shot on a reported budget of Rs. 40 crore in Bhopal. The team also briefly shot in Gwalior before wrapping up the second schedule.

Shruti Hassan, 33, shared a photo from Kamal Haasan's birthday on Instagram along with this note:Happy birthday Bapuji @ikamalhaasan ❤️ such a special birthday marking 60 years of your work in cinema , we get to go back to paramakudi we get to celebrate atthis life as well and most importantly we get to be a part of your very special life :) love you lots pappa Image Credit: Instagram/shrutzhaasan

The next schedule will be in Madhya Pradesh from the third week of November.

Kamal Haasan also has the Tamil political thriller "Thalaivan Irukkindran" in the pipeline. The film is rumoured to be a sequel to "Thevar Magan".