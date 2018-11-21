Intended to be a satire around Rosamma’s funeral, the story veers off track with the arrival of Rajagopal (Mohanlal), the other partner of Lopez. The drama now shifts from Rosamma’s family politics to Rajagopal, who is trying to win his wife (Asha Sharath) back and find his way home. There is enough drama, though it’s of little significance. Mohanlal entertains audiences, no doubt, especially the scene where he shares his drink and chocolate bar with Rosamma lying in the coffin box.