Actress Aishwarya Devan is happy that her debut role in Bollywood is of a strong female character.

Devan interacted with media on Tuesday for the promotion of her forthcoming film Kaashi in Search of Ganga .

Talking about her character Devina, a journalist from Lucknow, Devan said: “I haven’t done as many strong roles in South [Indian] films so I am very happy that my debut role in Bollywood is of a strong female character. The director of this film [Dhiraj Kumar], who is also a debutant, helped me a lot while shooting for the film.”

“I didn’t have to prepare a lot for Devina, apart from understanding how her job as a journalist framed her strong character and her Lucknowi dialect,” she added.

Devan will appear as the lead opposite actor Sharman Joshi who will be playing the title role of Kaashi.

“I never thought I would be debuting opposite him. He is an actor that I really look up to. He had successful films like 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti and all his characters have been so memorable,” Devan said.

Written by Manish Kishore, the film will release in India on October 26.