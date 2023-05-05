Congratulations are in order for former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, who announced on May 5 that she is married to her fiancée Jeremy Jauncey.

The Filipino-German beauty queen took to Instagram to share a romantic video that showed scenes from her beach wedding with Jauncey, the founder and CEO of media agency Beautiful Destinations, at North Island in Seychelles.

It isn’t immediately clear if guests were invited to their intimate celebration as no one else could be seen in the wedding film. In the clip, Wurtzbach can be seen sharing sweet and funny moments with Jauncey, with the two exchanging vows and cutting their wedding cake together.

According to the description of the post, they got married on March 24, 2023. She captioned the post: “Mr & Mrs Jauncey 24.03.2023 ☺️.”

The Filipino beauty queen announced her engagement in May 2022 and shared a romantic video of how Jauncey popped the question while on holiday in Palawan.

Wurtzbach won the Miss Universe crown in 2015. Perhaps she is more famous for 'not winning' Miss Universe 2015 than actually winning it; the pageant’s presenter, Steve Harvey famously wrongly announced Miss Columbia as the 2015 winner when it was, in fact Pia, Miss Philippines, who had won the title.

During an interview with Gulf News in late 2020, the global star opened up about wanting to achieve a work-life balance.

Pia Wurtzbach talks to Gulf News Gulf News