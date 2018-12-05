‘Three Words to Forever’ also features Kathryn Bernardo, who is on her first major project away from her phenomenal loveteam partner Daniel Padilla. Directed by blockbuster director Cathy Garcia-Molina, the movie is a story of three generations of couples in a family: Cristy and Rick portrayed by Cuneta and Gomez, who are married for 25 years but are about to end their marriage; Tin and Kyle played by Bernardo and Tommy Esguerra, a newly engaged couple who are figuring out their soon-to-be-married life; and Tinay and Cito, the characters of veteran actors Liza Lorena and Freddie Web, who are to renew their vows for their 55th wedding anniversary but will be faced with their own marriage issues.