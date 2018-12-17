A: Stage provided me with all the rudimentary elements it takes to bring a character to life and deliver a convincing performance. It gave me discipline. I learnt to channel my anxieties on stage. It taught me, nurtured me, and gave me awareness of my potential, my weaknesses, my fears, and how to overcome them. It definitely prepared me for the screen. However, the screen requires a different technique. It’s a different mode of acting, if you will. On stage you do more whereas on screen you may not be required to do [emote] as much. I’d like to think I have a technique; I am not sure what to call it yet. I’d say it’s a sort of an amalgamation of the various techniques I have studied and picked up over the years. Though, TV here often doesn’t allow for that kind of creative space; you’ve to think/act on your feet.