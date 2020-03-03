Mahira is often seen grabbing the attention through her social media posts.

Pakistan’s super star Mahira Khan is a popular name in India post her appearance with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Raees’.

She also hit the headlines for her alleged relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

Apart from this, Mahira is often seen grabbing the attention through her social media posts.

She recently charmed fans with good morning greeting as she shared a video of a naive lady, showing off her skiing skills while enjoying a cuppa on a snowy morning

The Superstar actress praised the brilliant skier on her Instagram with the caption: "I wish I was a morning person.. anyhow Good morning [emoji] Video via".

After Superstar, the actor is now set to appear in Nabeel Qureshi's upcoming feature film, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. She will star alongside Fahad Mustafa, who we might as well call the Johnny Depp to Qureshi's Tim Burton.