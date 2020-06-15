While the cine-goers may have to wait a bit longer for the release of Nabeel Qureshi’s much-touted ‘Quaid e Azam Zindabad’, starring Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa, the director of such blockbuster hits as ‘Actor in Law’ and the ‘Na Maloom Afraad’ franchise befuddled his fans with a teaser of what initially seemed like another feature film.
It all began with a photo of a bruised and livid Sonya Hussyn in a gorgeous red sari and looking almost like a runaway bride, with a gun in her hand, going viral. Soon it transpired that the image had been taken from the shoot of noted musician Shani Arshad’s latest video which is directed by Qureshi. The next day, a teaser of the video came out, and the mystery was over.
Titled ‘Ki Jana’, the video is based on Bulleh Shah’s kalam, and features Hussyn for the first time opposite Mohsin Abbas Haider, the musician-actor who landed himself in a major controversy last year.
Qureshi says he shot the video in May 2019, but he “took time on its editing and sound design. I also got busy with my film project during this time. Hence, the delay.”
According to him, it’s a “story-based video. The concept is inspired by the lyrics. It also touches on honour killings as one of the many social evils.”
If the teaser is anything to go by, the video promises some cinematic visuals. It is expected out sometime next week.