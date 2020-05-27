1 of 13
Television actor Preksha Mehta allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Indore, in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. She was staying with her family during lockdown. Police have found a suicide note.
She was an alumna of Madhya Pradesh School of Drama. The above is a photo from one of her theatre productions.
Mehta’s body was reportedly found hanging from a ceiling fan by her family members on Tuesday morning
She is believed to have been suffering from depression because of the loss of work caused by the coronavirus outbreak, according to reports.
Preksha Mehta, 22, was best known for featuring in shows such as 'Crime Patrol', 'Meri Durga' and 'Laal Ishq.
She was also featured in the Akshay Kumar's Bollywood film Padman.
Her last few social media posts hint at mental agony she was going through.
In her last Instagram story, Preksha wrote: "Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jaana" (The death of your dreams is the worst thing)
TV and film shoots have been suspended from mid March this year to help prevent spread of the novel coronavirus and this has left many actors and technicians jobless.
She was active in theatre scene in her native state of Madhya Pradesh before moving to Mumbai two years ago.
A photo from her unverified Instagram handle iamprekshamehta
On May 15, young TV actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide, also by hanging from a ceiling fan. It was reported that the cause of suicide was financial difficulties due to lockdown.
