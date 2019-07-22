After giving two back-to-back hit drama serials — ‘Balaa’ and ‘Cheekh’ — Badar Mehmood has become one of the industry’s most sought-after directors. While Cheekh, which famously stars Saba Qamar and Bilal Abbas Khan in the lead, is now heading to its close — there are just three more episodes to go — Mehmood has already moved on to his next project.