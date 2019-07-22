After giving two back-to-back hit drama serials — ‘Balaa’ and ‘Cheekh’ — Badar Mehmood has become one of the industry’s most sought-after directors. While Cheekh, which famously stars Saba Qamar and Bilal Abbas Khan in the lead, is now heading to its close — there are just three more episodes to go — Mehmood has already moved on to his next project.
The mild-spoken director tells Gulf News tabloid! that all his works give some strong social message, and his new serial will be no exception.
For the serial, he has reunited with his favourite, ‘Aisi Hai Tanhai’ writer, Mohsin Ali.
“We make a great combo,” he declares.