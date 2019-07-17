Iconic female group The Supremes, who earned accolades during their reign on the music charts in the 60s and 70s, are heading to Dubai on September 11 and 12.

The Supremes had eight individual members, including icons Dina Ross and Mary Wilson, and each of the eight ladies contributed to the group’s recording and performing success. For Dubai, performing members will be Scherrie Payne and Susaye Greene, former members of the legendary Motown recording trio. They will be joined by singer Joyce Vincent.

Since their formation in 1986, the current Supremes have acquired an impressive biography with recordings and sold out performances all over the world. The ladies have performed alongside a host of other legendary Motown acts including The Temptations, The Four Tops and Martha Reeves and The Vandellas.