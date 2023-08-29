Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus admits that the touring side of her job “isn’t healthy” for her.
The ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer, who comes from a famous family including pop star dad Billy Ray Cyrus, burst onto the scene in 2005 as the lead star in Disney’s ‘Hannah Montana’ before making a name for herself in the music industry.
She admitted that the touring side of her job left a lot to be desired. In a recent chat shared on her TikTok, the 30-year-old star confessed that her role as a cheerleader in her younger years helped set her up for the touring life.
‘Mirror.co.uk’ quoted her as saying, “Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observed isn’t healthy for me because it erases my humanity and my connection. And without my humanity and my connection, I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority.”
She also revealed the physical elements of touring, joking that her appearance dramatically changes the further into a tour she gets. The words came after she recently opened up about her feud with the late Sinead O’Connor.