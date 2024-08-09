Washington : Grammy Award winner H.E.R. will perform the US national anthem during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, People magazine has confirmed.

The 27-year-old singer will take the stage at the Stade de France on Sunday, August 11, to mark the transition from the Paris Games to the upcoming 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

The event will also showcase a special moment as H.E.R. unveils her custom LA28 emblem.

According to People magazine, this unique design features an electric guitar and her iconic sunglasses, reflecting the spirit of the upcoming Los Angeles Games.

The emblem is part of LA28's broader campaign that began in 2020, celebrating the diverse stories and vibrant culture of Los Angeles through its artistic and athletic communities.

"The LA28 emblem represents a collection of voices that reflects the host city's vibrant culture of creativity, sport and self-expression," noted the organizers, as per People magazine.

Unlike the opening ceremony, which took place along the Seine River, the closing ceremony will return to the Stade de France, which hosted track and field events among other Olympic sports.

The ceremony will prominently feature the handover of the Olympic flag from Paris to Los Angeles, setting the stage for the 2028 Games.

Adding to the spectacle, superstar Tom Cruise will participate in a dramatic pre-recorded skydiving stunt as part of the handover celebration.

At age 62, Cruise is set to make a striking entrance by swinging from above the Stade de France with the Olympic flag.

In a separate announcement, Team USA has named Olympic swimmers Katie Ledecky and rower Nick Mead as the flag bearers for the closing ceremony.