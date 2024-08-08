In an unprecedented display of musical and national pride, Ricky Kej, the celebrated Indian music composer and three-time Grammy Award winner, has set a new Guinness World Record with his latest rendition of the Indian National Anthem.

The path to this achievement began with Kej’s collaboration with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of the United Kingdom. Premiered at Abbey Road Studios in London last year, this orchestral performance garnered significant acclaim and drew attention from the Honorable Prime Minister of India.

Reflecting on the journey, Kej noted, “Last year’s orchestral rendition was a pinnacle moment for me. Little did I know that it would spark a journey towards an even more profound musical interpretation of our National Anthem.”

This year, Kej sought to infuse deeper Indian cultural elements into the anthem. He expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming release in an interview with ANI, saying, “I am really excited that we are gonna be releasing a new version of the national anthem this Independence Day.”

Kej’s ambitious project involved collaborating with some of India’s most esteemed classical musicians, including Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rakesh Chaurasia, Rahul Sharma, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Khan, and Jayanthi Kumaresh. This collaboration has produced a rendition that combines traditional Indian music with the grandeur of a symphonic orchestra.

“We brought together the best classical musicians from both North and South India to create a beautiful interpretation of the national anthem,” Kej explained. His vision extended beyond musical innovation to creating a significant social impact. This led to a groundbreaking recording session at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

In this session, 14,000 tribal children participated in what Guinness World Records has recognised as the largest singing lesson ever conducted. Kej described the experience, saying, “We organised 14,000 students for a music lesson, culminating in them singing four-part harmonies of the national anthem.” The logistical challenges of setting up a stadium as a recording studio with over 200 microphones were substantial, but Kej found the process deeply fulfilling.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, praised the initiative, stating, “This record is a remarkable milestone for our institution and a reflection of our children’s dedication to making a positive impact.”

The accompanying video features the children forming a human map of India and the word ‘Bharat’, symbolising the unity and diversity of the nation.

Kej’s connection to the national anthem is deeply personal. “The national anthem was the first piece of music I ever learnt as a child,” he shared, recalling how his parents instilled a sense of patriotism in him.

In addition to the historic recording, Kej has collaborated with VR filmmaker Sairam Sagiraju and developers Krishnaprasad Jagadish and Raksha Rao to create a virtual reality experience of the anthem, allowing viewers to engage with the recording process in an immersive way.