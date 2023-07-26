Kanye West continues to be embroiled in controversies. After being criticized for his anti-Semitic views, he is now facing backlash from fans for dressing his 10-year-old daughter in clothes that appear to be "racist."
New photos have emerged showing Kanye dressing his daughter, North, in unreleased Yeezy clothes from his Season 9 drop, including a white zip-up hoodie with a pointed hood that covers her face and has small eye holes, as reported by 'The Mirror.'
Fans were quick to point out that the clothing bears a striking resemblance to a white Ku Klux Klan hood. The pointed shape of the hood and the focus on covering the wearer's face to offer anonymity are seen as troubling similarities to the white supremacist group's attire.
The Season 9 drop occurred in October 2022 and included hooded jumpers and full body-covering morphsuits. However, this particular "KKK aesthetic" piece did not make the cut for that release. Kanye is now facing intense backlash, especially for involving his daughter in such controversial clothing.
A fan on Reddit expressed their concerns, stating, "I live in the south and I don't like it. It makes me mad that his little (..) daughter is wearing it, and she doesn't understand the disdain for this look. Maybe if it was purple or blue, I wouldn't feel the same."
Many fans agreed that, at the very least, a color change was necessary to make the jumper less offensive. The white hood is, after all, a signature look of a KKK member. Other fans pointed out that the internet is forever, and a photo like this could follow North for the rest of her life.
This controversial choice has opened North up to potential years of backlash and safety concerns, as some fans have even called for child protective services to be involved.
In addition to criticizing Kanye, some fans also raised concerns about Kim Kardashian's 'hands-off' approach to Kanye's parenting. While Kim has historically tried to respect Kanye's involvement in their children's lives, this situation has sparked further discussions.