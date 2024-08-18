Washington: American media personality Paris Hilton shared that she is unharmed after a fire broke out on the set of her upcoming music video. The incident occurred on the set of her "Bad Bitch Academy" video.

Hilton took to Instagram to share the devastating news and provide updates on the situation. She expressed heartbreak over the loss of custom outfits, designer couture, and personal belongings, but emphasized that everyone's safety was the most important thing.