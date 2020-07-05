Rapper Kanye West is officially running for president — and he has Elon Musk’s full support.
“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States #2020VISION,” announced West on Twitter on July 5.
West is no stranger to stirring up social media controversy. His tweet surpassed half a million likes and 300 thousand retweets within five hours.
While most were skeptical or hostile towards West’s tweet, he did find support in Tesla’s founder and CEO.
Responding to West’s tweet, Musk wrote: “You have my full support!”
On July 1, West posted an image of himself with Musk — posing in nearly identical stances — on his Twitter account, writing: “When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange.”
This is not the first time that West has expressed his interest in running for presidency, though he usually alluded to running in 2024, rather than 2020.
In October of last year, West reaffirmed his political aspirations in an interview with radio host Zane Lowe.
“There will be a time when I will be President of the United States,” said West. “And I will remember…any founder that didn’t have the capacity to understand, culturally, what we’re doing.”
West also previously received backlash for wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) cap in support of President Donald Trump.
The 2020 United States Presidential election will take place on November 3.