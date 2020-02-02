K-Pop Krazy show at Global Village. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

The UAE has had its big K-Pop moments over the years. This year, the South Korean music phenomenon will make its mark on the country again thanks to a star-studded concert in March featuring some of K-Pop’s biggest stars. And that’s not all; Global Village’s latest addition to its Season 24 entertainment line-up is none other than a musical titled ‘K-Pop Krazy’.

Here’s what you need to know about the K-Pop-themed show that is set to take over the world, one country at a time:

1. It’s the first K-Pop musical of its kind

'K-Pop Krazy' runs until February 3 at Global Village. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

The musical is a K-Pop show in itself — without the fan chants, banners and light sticks, of course. It’s the world’s first dance and musical production to hit the local and international market, giving visitors an idea of the multibillion dollar K-Pop industry. Hailing from Seoul, the show features 14 members that range between 18 and 29 years of age.

2. It’s about the quest for stardom

'K-Pop Krazy' at Global Village. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

The road to K-Pop stardom in highly regulated Korean entertainment agencies isn’t for the faint-hearted, but ‘K-Pop Krazy’ offers a short, light-hearted and entertaining glimpse of the pop phenomenon shaking up the world. It is centred around young talents on a quest for international fame.

3. It features a member of a K-Pop girl group

Seoyuo, right, from the girl group Berry Good, on the 'K-Pop Krazy' show. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

The musical may be about aspiring idols — which is how K-Pop stars are referred to in Korea — but the show already has a performer with experience in the highly competitive music scene.

Signed under JTG Entertainment, Seoyul has been part of girl group Berry Good since 2015. Her sister is the well-known singer Yuna from group AOA. Seoyul is the first K-Pop idol to participate in a musical production of this kind.

4. It’s a little less talk and a little more singing and dancing

'K-Pop Krazy' at Global Village. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

The entirety of the musical is in Korean, but it’s predominantly all singing and dancing that needs no translation. Much like K-Pop itself, ‘K-Pop Krazy’ is accompanied by catchy songs, sleek choreography, coordinated fashion and photogenic young stars. The boy and girl groups light up Global Villages’ Main Stage with their own musical dance numbers, showing off their vocal skills and perfectly in synch choreographies while dressed in school uniforms. Yet for the encore performance, all the performers conclude the musical by dancing off to Psy’s 2012 mega hit, ‘Gangnam Style’.

5. It’s slated to embark on an international tour

'K-Pop Krazy' at Global Village. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai’s Global Village was its exclusive international launch pad before the musical sets on an international tour. The musical kick-started in Dubai from January 13 until February 3, with performances held three times daily with Fridays as an exception. The ‘K-Pop Krazy’ act has even launched their own YouTube channel, documenting their performances, practices and adventures in Dubai.

___

Don’t miss it!

Access to K-Pop Krazy is included in the Global Village entry price of Dh15. More images below: