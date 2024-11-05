London: Oasis fans desperate to see the British band's reunion next year are falling victim to "a landslide of ticket scams on social media", notably Facebook, a UK bank revealed on Tuesday.

Lloyds said that since the reunion announcement in late August, about 70 percent of scams related to concert tickets and reported to the bank affected people hoping to see brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher again playing together.

The British rock greats from Manchester on August 27 announced a worldwide tour, ending an infamous 15-year fraternal feud.

That led to a scramble for concert tickets on official sites, causing many who missed out to seek opportunities elsewhere.

"Fans of Oasis are being targeted by a landslide of ticket scams on social media, as the Mancunian rock icons prepare to tour the UK for the first time since 2009," Lloyds said in a press release.

"Analysis by Lloyds of scam reports made by its own customers found there were hundreds of ticket fraud claims in the first month since the reunion was announced, with Oasis fans making up around 70 percent of all reported concert ticket scams since 27th August."

Lloyds said "more than 90 percent of reported cases started with fake adverts or posts on social media, with the vast majority originating on Facebook".

Victims have lost an average of #346 ($449), Lloyds added, and in some cases up to #1,000.