Singer and rapper Lisa, a member of K-Pop girl group Blackpink, has contracted COVID-19.
The star’s agency YG Entertainment released a statement on November 24 announcing the diagnosis and said the other three members Jenny, Rose, and Jisoo are awaiting their COVID-19 test results.
“BLACKPINK’s Lisa was diagnosed with COVID-19 this afternoon (November 24). The other three BLACKPINK members have not been classified as close contacts yet, but they immediately received PCR tests after hearing of Lisa’s positive COVID-19 results, and they are currently awaiting their results,” read a statement translated by news site Soompi.
“We first shared this information quickly and accurately with representatives and staff, and we took strong preemptive measures even beyond the guidelines of health authorities.”
Lisa, who is Thai, made her solo debut with the single album ‘Lalisa’ in September. She debuted as a member of Blackpink in August 2016 and the popular group is known for tracks such as ‘Boombayah’, ‘How You Like That’ and ‘Kill This Love’.