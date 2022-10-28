Following the earlier announcement of Blackpink’s Abu Dhabi tour stop next year, we now know where in the UAE capital the South Korean girl group will be performing — Etihad Park in Yas Island.
The K-pop sensations, made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, will make their UAE debut on January 28, 2023, when they light up the stage as part of their Born Pink World Tour.
James Craven, President, Live Nation Middle East said in a statement: “K-pop has seen a huge rise in popularity in recent years and Blackpink have been at the forefront of this movement, being one of the most famous groups globally. Live Nation are delighted to be able to bring this iconic group to the UAE for the very first time and fans will witness an incredible live show on January 28th. Boasting a huge collection of smash hit songs, it promises to be one of the best nights of the year for the Abu Dhabi live music scene.”
Since their formation in 2016, the band has performed globally to sold out arenas and have been dubbed as the “biggest girl group in the world”.
Blackpink are the first music group and Korean female act to have five music videos accumulate one billion views each on YouTube and are the most-subscribed music act on the platform with over 80 million subscribers.
The group’s latest release, the second full album ‘BORN PINK’, debuted at No 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Album sales.
The Blink Membership Presale is available on November 2 from 11am. Live Nation Middle East Presale tickets will follow on November 3 before general ticket sales start on November 4. Go online for more details.