Dubai: Following the incredible response to their first UAE concert announcement, set to take place on January 11th, 2025, Coldplay has now added a second show at Zayed Sports City Stadium on January 12th.

Fans who missed out on securing tickets for the first show now have another opportunity to witness the band perform live in Abu Dhabi. With this added show, even more fans across the UAE will be able to experience Coldplay’s live show up close and in person.