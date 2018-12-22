K-Pop girl group Twice has had a streak of success this year by continuously breaking records, making multiple comebacks and winning numerous accolades. Behind the young stars’ smiles and perfect image comes hardships such as sleepless nights and exhaustive schedules.
During the latest episode of the K-Pop act’s reality show ‘Twice TV’, member Jeongyeon shed tears over difficulties with the group’s hectic schedule, revealing struggles of being an idol in the tightly-controlled industry.
Jeongyeon explained why she decided to buy her members matching necklaces as a three-year anniversary gift when she became teary-eyed.
“Our members were always there for each other to cheer each other up and they were always a big help. So I wanted to…,” she said in her self-cam as she suddenly was overcome with emotions and ultimately broke down in tears.
She then shared with fans Twice’s busy schedule and confessed that the other eight members — Sana, Jihyo, Nayeon, Momo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu — were also having a difficult time.
“We have a lot of work to do so the members are all really tired. And I wanted to help them in some way, but I wasn’t that much of a help to them and I felt so bad about it,” Jeongyeon continued.
“We should always try to smile in front of our fans, but it seems like we haven’t been able to hide the fact that we’re worn out. So, I feel bad about that too.”
“Our members are working very, very hard right now. So please look forward to our comeback and continue to love us,” she added.
JYP Entertainment’s nine-member multinational girl band has been working extra hard this year and in keeping up with the breakneck pace of the K-Pop music scene. Twice recently released their concert film ‘Twiceland’ and their official holiday song ‘The Best Thing I Ever Did’ this month.