EXID’s Solji has officially parted ways with her long-time label Banana Culture Entertainment.

The K-Pop singer confirmed her departure on her Instagram and thanked the team as well as fans for the support and love throughout her career.

She is reportedly in talks to sign an exclusive contract with another label, C-Jes Entertainment.

Her fellow bandmate Hyelin also decided not to renew her contract on January 15 and is reportedly looking for a new agency. The only remaining EXID member still signed with the Korean agency is LE. As for Hani and Jeonghwa, they both signed with Sublime Artist Agency and J,WIDE-Company, respectively.

Solji re-signed her contract last May to pursue solo endeavours but has only been singing OSTs and launched a YouTube channel to sing a variety of songs.