On June 20 two women accused the pop singer of sexual assault; he refutes the claims

Two women on Twitter have accused Justin Bieber of sexual assault, alleging that the separate incidents took place in 2014 and 2015.

Twitter user Danielle on June 20 posted that she met the pop singer in Austin six years ago and that he assaulted her.

“On March 9, 2014, I was sexually assaulted by Justin Bieber. Justin was with his former ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, for a concert in Houston, Texas,” wrote Danielle.

They met at a music event organised by Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, claimed Danielle, where Bieber and “another man” invited her back to the Four Seasons Hotel.

“[Bieber] publicly dedicated a few [songs] to Selena … Fast forward to arriving at the hotel … Justin had made me agree to not say anything to anyone, or I can get in serious legal trouble. He asked for my phone and put it to charge. I guess it was an excuse to take it away from me.”

Danielle said that Bieber kissed her and that the situation escalated into a sexual one.

“I kept asking myself, ‘What about Selena?’, ‘Did I consent to this?’” wrote Danielle.

“I told him that this was going too far and that we should stop because I needed to find my friends, most importantly because I felt guilty about Selena. That’s when he told me: ‘Relax. They’re all okay.’

Danielle goes on to detail the sexual assault that allegedly followed and said that Bieber forced himself onto her.

“As I laid there, speechless. My body felt unconscious. I don’t want to go into detail about what happened next,” she wrote.

Danielle added that, at the time, she was 21 and Bieber was 20.

She said she was encouraged to share her story after another woman, Gabby, had opened up about alleged sexual abuse at the hands of actor Ansel Elgort a few days ago.

ANOTHER FAN COMES FORWARD

Soon after Danielle’s statement, a Bieber fan by the name of Kadi — with 11 thousand Twitter followers, including Bieber himself — came forward with more allegations.

“Just like Danielle, I was sexually assaulted by Justin Bieber. On May 4th, 2014 evening, I went to meet and possibly get a picture with Justin just like any other beliebers when he was in New York,” wrote Kadi.

Kadi claimed that, around 2.30am, Bieber’s bodyguard Mikey Arana invited her to the Langham hotel where Bieber was staying.

“[Justin] asked me to come closer. I started getting closer and he grabbed my hand and dragged/pulled me over to him. He was sitting on the couch so I fell on his chest,” she wrote.

Kadi went on to describe an alleged rape and wrote that she had told Bieber she cannot have intercourse with anyone prior to marriage due to traditions and culture.

“The fear of being called a disgrace by my family and be disowned made me rethink,” wrote Kadi. “I went to rehab for mental treatment in fear of killing myself (because I’ve tried).”

Many Bieber fans doubted the veracity of the claims and were quick to pull up Kadi’s previous tweets from this year where she had sent encouraging tweets to the singer.

Last year, Kadi posted that the longest she had gone without sleep was “36 hours and because i was waiting for @justinbieber to come out of his Langham hotel in nyc in 2014 to get my pic/video as a die hard belieber that I was.. (which i did btw) #BelieberForLife.”

BIEBER REFUTES ALLEGATIONS: I WASN’T THERE

Bieber issued a series of tweets on June 21 strongly refuting Danielle’s story.

The pop singer claims he wasn’t at the Four Seasons hotel on March 9, 2014, when Danielle alleged the assault happened, but at an Airbnb with his ex-girlfriend Gomez.

“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife [Hailey Baldwin Bieber] and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight,” he wrote.

“In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location,” he added.

“As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez,” Bieber continued.

“Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th.

“We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted.”

Bieber shared several screenshots of hotel bookings, as well as a tweet from a woman claiming that she had spotted Bieber at the Four Seasons restaurant; Bieber seemed to use this to suggest that he may have visited the restaurant, but was not a guest of the hotel.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action,” he concluded.

Bieber also said that, despite using Mike Lowery as an alias in the past, he would not be using that pseudonym anymore.