Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears Image Credit: AP and Shutterstock

Jamie Lynn Spears has sent out an appeal to fans of her famous sibling: please stop threatening my children.

In the recent drama surrounding Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn and her family have been facing the wrath of fans following the singer’s explosive court testimony last week where she spoke out against an “abusive” conservatorship, which was stopping her from having her a baby, while stating that she wished to sue her family who were living off her.

In the aftermath of the testimony, Jamie Lynn put up an emotional video on Instagram saying she loved and supported her sister and was helping her in every way possible. However, Britney’s fans, who have been fighting for the singer’s cause for years, are refusing to buy it.

As the social media abuse continued, Jamie Lynn was forced to take to her Instagram story over the weekend and appeal once again, writing: “I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to my children.”

Jamie Spears. father of Britney Spears Image Credit: AP

Three days ago, a court also denied Britney’s request that her father, Jamie Spears, be removed as a conservator. However, Variety said the denial was not in response to Britney’s more recent hearing. “The judge cannot make any ruling based on what she said as she still has yet to file a petition to terminate her conservatorship,” Variety wrote.

In her emotional testimony on June 25, Britney spoke about wanting to have another child, but her conservators won’t allow her to make the necessary doctor’s appointment to remove her IUD “because they don’t want [her] to have any more children.”

Britney has been under a conservatorship since she suffered a mental health breakdown in 2008. The ‘Stronger’ singer also told a Los Angeles judge last week that she had been forced to take the drug lithium against her will and was prohibited from marrying.