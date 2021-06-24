1 of 9
Celebrities from Hollywood and the music fraternity have shared their vehement support for Britney Spears after the singer’s explosive testimony in her conservatorship case. Appearing before Judge Brenda Penny, Spears spoke out against the 13-year conservatorship held by her father Jamie Spears and explained why it needs to end, telling the judge: “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy. It’s a lie. I’ve been in denial.”
Image Credit: AP
2 of 9
The singer’s ex-boyfriend, actor and singer Justin Timberlake took to Twitter to support Spears. “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was... what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should EVER be held against their will... or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for. Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live,” he tweeted.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 9
Joining the #FreeBritney campaign, actress and director Rose McGowan tweeted, “Britney Spears has every right to be angry. How would you feel if your life was stolen, dissected, mocked? I pray she gets to live your life on her terms. STOP CONTROLLING WOMEN.” She also took to Instagram to share a video telling Spears to “fight on” and to “keep fighting. We are with you.”
Image Credit: Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP
4 of 9
Music icon Mariah Carey also shared her support for the singer on Twitter by writing, “We love you Britney!!! Stay strong.”
Image Credit: REUTERS
5 of 9
‘The Good Place’ actress Jameela Jamil tweeted: “Wishing All the luck in the world to Tahani’s good friend, Britney Spears today. It is the most bizarre theft of freedom that has happened right in front of our eyes for over a decade now, and I hope she finds assistance with organizing her life that she is comfortable with now.”
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 9
Singer Halsey hoped that Spears would be freed soon. “Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today,” she tweeted.
Image Credit: Instagram
7 of 9
“Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans,” wrote famed singer Brandy on Twitter.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 9
Khloe Kardashian tweeted her support saying: “No one should be treated like this. Stay strong Queen!! You deserve better.”
Image Credit: instagram.com/khloekardashian
9 of 9
‘Modern Family’ actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson tweeted: “Britney deserves freedom. She deserves to reap the rewards of her years of hard work. Britney deserves to be happy.”
Image Credit: AP