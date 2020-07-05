EXO’s Kai reportedly preparing for a solo debut.
A representative from his agency SM Entertainment reportedly confirmed that its artist is preparing for his forthcoming solo debut, without disclosing any further details.
This will make him the fifth member of the prominent boy group to make a solo debut following Baekhyun, Lay, Chen, and Suho.
His bandmates Chanyeol and Sehun are already prepared to release first album ‘1 Billion Views’ as subunit EXO-Sc on July 13.
As for Baekhyun, the EXO vocalist made a remarkable return as a soloist in May, setting an all-time record for becoming the first soloist to hit the million mark with second mini-album ‘Delight’.
Following his debut as an EXO member, he has also promoted in project boy group SuperM and starred in various television dramas.
Back in March, Kai became the first Korean global ambassador for Gucci for two years in a row, his agency confirmed.