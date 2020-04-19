The ‘One World: Together At Home’ broadcast was a historic event to help battle COVID-19

Lady Gaga Image Credit: Global Citizen screengrab

Lady Gaga says she is “so humbled” in the aftermath of the ‘One World: Together At Home’ broadcast, which raised hundreds of millions of dollars in funds to fight Covid-19 last night.

Gaga curated the historic multi-hour event, which featured more than 70 artists and streamed worldwide, and raised $127.9 million (Dh469.7 million) to help life-saving efforts to battle the Covid-19.

“I love all the artists on #TogetherAtHome. And everyone that watched and everyone the didn’t or couldn’t. We all matter. We’re one world,” wrote Gaga on her Twitter account after the event concluded.

Global Citizen, which presented the event, gave a breakdown of where the funds would be allocated.

“Today, Global Citizens proved the power of collective action. #TogetherAtHome, we raised $127.9M, providing $55.1M to [the World Health Organisation’s] COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and $72.8M to local and regional responders,” they wrote on Twitter, thanking viewers for tuning in to One World: Together At Home.