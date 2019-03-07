The ‘Rich Girl’ singer had previously performed in the UAE at a private gig two years ago

Gwen Stefani Image Credit: Supplied

Pop star Gwen Stefani will perform at the $12 million (Dh44 million) Dubai World Cup on March 30, organisers announced on Thursday evening.

The American singer — behind hits such as ‘What You Waiting For?’, ‘Rich Girl’ and ‘Hollaback Girl’ — will end the world’s richest horse race, which has previously held performances by the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Minogue.

“I am really excited to perform at the Dubai World Cup,” Stefani said. “Dubai is such a beautiful city and I look forward to experiencing and being part of this prestigious event.”

Stefani performed in Dubai at a private show in 2017, at the opening of the Renaissance Downtown Hotel.

“I never in my entire lifetime could ever imagine that I would be in Dubai, so this is incredible,” she said at the time. “My dream is being able to travel, and to come to somewhere like Dubai where all the cultures are coming together. That is what I love. That is my favourite.”

The Grammy Award winner, formerly the lead singer of No Doubt, released the No 1 album ‘This Is What The Truth Feels Like’ in 2016. Her Las Vegas residency, ‘Gwen Stefani: Just a Girl’, has been ongoing since June of 2018.