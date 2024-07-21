New Delhi: In response to accusations of alleged non-payment to bhangra dancers during the Dil-Luminati Tour, Diljit Dosanjh's manager, Sonali, has issued an official statement aiming to clarify the ongoing controversy.

The allegations surfaced when Rajat Batta, an LA-based entrepreneur and owner of several dance institutes, expressed disappointment on social media, claiming that dancers on the tour were allegedly not compensated for their performances.

Sonali categorically addressed these claims, stating, "Our official team never contacted Rajat Batta or Manpreet Toor who are presenting false narratives on social media. Rajat and Manpreet were not part of the Dil-Luminati Tour in any way."

She further specified that the tour's official choreographers were Balwinder Singh, Preet Chahal, Divya, and Parth from Vancouver.

Through the statement posted on Instagram, she also urged those not involved in the tour to refrain from spreading misinformation.

Earlier, Rajat Batta had publicly tagged Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram, voicing concerns about the alleged non-payment of his team's dancers.

He lamented, "We are proud of Diljit breaking barriers but deeply disappointed that desi dancers are still undervalued. All dancers in the Dil-Luminati Tour were not paid and were expected to perform for free."

In contrast to Batta's claims, several dancers who participated in the tour posted a unified statement expressing gratitude for the opportunity to showcase Punjabi culture globally.

They described their participation as a "priceless opportunity" and emphasised their voluntary involvement, thanking Diljit Dosanjh for the platform provided.

As of now, Diljit Dosanjh himself has not issued a statement addressing the allegations.

Meanwhile, on the film front, he was recently seen playing the lead role in Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' alongside Parineeti Chopra.

He also played a pivotal role in 'Crew' starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

His recent track titled 'Bhairava Anthem' starring Prabhas from 'Kalki 2898 AD' created waves around the world.