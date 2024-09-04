Dubai: Malayalam actress Manju Warrier has finally broken her silence regarding the incriminating findings of the Justice Hema Committee, which highlighted widespread sexual abuse and toxic work conditions in the Kerala film industry. Speaking at a public event in Kerala, Warrier responded poetically to the avalanche of allegations of sexual misconduct against popular actors such as Siddique, Jayasurya, Mukesh, and Edavela Babu.

“As you all know, Malayalam cinema is going through a tragic phase, with dark clouds descending upon it. I hope everything clears up soon,” Warrier said to her fans. In the past, she has indirectly shown support for the survivors who have stepped forward with their traumatic stories of sexual abuse on and off movie sets.

Manju, who was one of the founding members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) but distanced herself from active participation in the last six years, also expressed her belief that the loyal fans of Malayalam cinema will support the industry and help it emerge from this dark period. According to reports, she has yet to officially resign from WCC but has mostly toned down her activism, focusing instead on her career and films with actors like Mohanlal.

“We are all here because of the love that you have bestowed upon us… We hope Malayalam cinema emerges stronger,” she added in Malayalam. However, at no point did she directly extend support to the survivors who have spoken up.

In recent months, the #MeToo movement has ignited a storm in Kerala's content-driven film industry, as allegations of widespread sexual harassment, abuse, and toxic work environments have surfaced. Prominent actors, including Siddique, Jayasurya, Mukesh, and Edavela Babu, have been accused of misconduct, sparking public outcry and intense media scrutiny. The Justice Hema Committee's findings, which highlighted systemic issues of exploitation and unsafe work conditions, have added fuel to the fire, prompting a broader conversation about accountability and the urgent need for reform in the industry.