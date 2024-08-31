New York: US rapper Fatman Scoop has died, his family and manager announced Saturday, after the 53-year-old artist suffered a medical emergency while performing on stage, prompting a wave of tributes from the world of hip-hop.

Scoop, best known for the hit tracks "Be Faithful" and "It Takes Scoop," collapsed on stage at Hamden Town Center Park, Connecticut and was taken to hospital where doctors were unable to revive him, US media reported.

Medical staff apparently attempted to administer CPR while he was still on the stage, according to a video of the incident obtained by celebrity news site TMZ. He was then carried away on a stretcher.

In a post on his Instagram account, his family wrote that "it is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic Fatman Scoop."

"Fatman Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club. His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity," they wrote.

Scoop's manager Birch Michael confirmed his death on Facebook, writing: "I love you Scoop. Thank you so much for everything you gave to me."

'Want to dance'

Hip-hop star Missy Elliott wrote on X that Scoop's "voice and energy have contributed to many songs that made the people feel happy and want to dance for over two decades. Your impact is huge and will be never be forgotten."