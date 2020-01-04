We round up all the music gigs announced so far, taking you up to May

JANUARY

Mohammed Assaf, Omar Abdallat

When: January 10

Where: Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Sharjah

Tickets from: Dh100

‘Arab Idol’ victor and Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf will perform with Sharjah, as well as Jordanian singer Omar Al Abdallat, best known for his hit ‘Ya Sa’ad’.

Sonu Nigam

When: January 10

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

Tickets from: Dh95

Prolific Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, known for hits such as ‘Suraj Hua Madham’ and ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’, returns to the UAE.

Eida Al Menhali

When: January 10

Where: UAE Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi

Tickets from: Dh210

Emirati singer Eida Al Menahli, best known for hit single ‘Motasoa’, is also a composer and a poet.

Lewis Capaldi

When: January 17

Where: Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Sharjah

Tickets from: Dh195

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, best known for his single ‘Someone You Loved’ that topped UK and US charts, will have his debut performance in the UAE.

Robbie Williams

When: January 24

Where: The Pointe, Dubai

Tickets from: Dh295

Formerly of Take That, English singer Robbie Williams — behind solo hits such as ‘Angels’, ‘Let Me Entertain You’ and ‘Feel’ — recently released a festive album, ‘The Christmas Present’. It was his 12th studio record to date.

Prateek Kuhad

When: January 24

Where: The Rotunda, Dubai

Tickets from: Dh150

Indie singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad’s track ‘cold/mess’ was picked by Barack Obama as one of his top songs of 2019. Kuhad previously won Best Indian Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2016.

Amr Diab

When: January 24

Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Tickets from: Dh295

Egyptian pop star Amr Diab, known for hits such as ‘Nour Al Ain’ and ‘Amarain’, returns to Dubai. He released his latest album ‘Ana Gheir’ in 2019. He also collaborated with DJ Marshmello on ‘Bayen Habeit’ the year prior.

Nervosa

When: January 31

Where: El Barrio, Dubai

Tickets from: Dh125

Brazilian thrash metal group Nervosa formed in 2010. The all-female trio dropped their third studio album, ‘Downfall of a Mankind’, two years ago. They released the single ‘Freakshow’ last year.

Aziz Maraka, Adham Nabulsi

When: January 31

Where: Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Sharjah

Tickets from: Dh100

Jordanian singer Aziz Maraka created and popularised a musical style called Razz, which is a fusion of Arabic rock and jazz. Fellow Jordanian artist Adham Nabulsi debuted on the ‘X Factor Arabia’ and has nearly 150 million views on his music video for ‘Howeh El Hob’, released a year ago.

FEBRUARY

RedFestDXB 2020 — 2-day festival

When: February 6-7

Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Tickets from: Dh395

DJ Martin Garrix, rapper Young Thug and British band Bastille perform on February 6, while grime star Stormzy, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, electronic music DJ trio Cheat Codes and DJ Dany Neville will take the stage on February 7.

Sanaa Nabil

When: February 6

Where: UAE’s Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi

Tickets from: Dh85

A descendent of Umm Kulthum, the young and talented Sanaa Nabil recently appeared on televised competition ‘Arabs Got Talent’, performing ‘Ifrah Ya Albi’, and receiving the Golden Buzzer from actor judge Ahmad Hilmi.

Majida Al Roumi

When: February 7

Where: Du Arena, Abu Dhabi

Tickets from: Dh295

Lebanese singer Majida Al Roumi, 63, is known as one of the most powerful vocalists in the Arab world; her vocal range spans nearly two chest octaves and two head octaves.

Insomnium

When: February 7

Where: El Barrio, Dubai

Tickets from: Dh150

All-male melodic death metal group Insomnium hails from Finland. They released their eighth studio album ‘Heart Like A Grave’ in October, marking the first record to feature guitarist Jani Liimatainen.

Bjorn Again

When: February 7

Where: Dubai Opera

Tickets from: Dh95

World-famous Abba tribute show, founded in 1988 in Australia, returns to Dubai.

a-ha

When: February 10, February 11

Where: Dubai Opera

Tickets from: Dh250

The Norwegian band best known for their global hit ‘Take On Me’ plan to perform their 1985 debut album, ‘Hunting High and Low’, in its entirety. They sold out their February 11 date at Dubai Opera and decided to add a second show on February 10.

Maluma

When: February 14

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Tickets from: Dh295

Grammy-winning Colombian singer Maluma is bringing his 11:11 world tour to Dubai in time for Valentine’s Day. His hits include ‘Obsession’, ‘Miss Independent’ and ‘Pasarla Bien’.

Katherine Jenkins

When: February 22

Where: Dubai Opera

Tickets from: Dh295

Welsh soprano singer-songwriter Katherine Jenkins performs operatic arias, popular songs, hymns and musical theatre.

Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival — 3-day festival

When: February 26-28

Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Tickets from: Dh350

Lauryn Hill (‘Doo Wop’, ‘Ex-Factor’) headlines the first day (February 26), supported by Bruno Major. Lionel Richie (‘Hello’, ‘All Night Long’) takes the stage on day two (February 27), supported by Spyro Gyra. Pop rock band OneRepublic (‘Counting Stars’, ‘Apologize’) close the festival (February 28), supported by Sammy Miller.

MARCH

Madness

When: March 5

Where: Irish Village, Garhoud, Dubai

Tickets from: Dh275

English ska band Madness formed in 1975 and spent more than 200 weeks on the UK singles charts in the 1980s. Their hits include ‘One Step Beyond’, ‘House of Fun’ and ‘Our House’.

Lea Salonga

When: March 5, 6

Where: Dubai Opera

Tickets from: Dh250

Filipino singer Lea Salonga will return to Dubai Opera for two nights. Best known for her Tony Award-winning role in the theatrical production ‘Miss Saigon’, she will perform a selection of her Broadway hits, Disney film favourites and more.

Ultra Music Festival — 2-day festival

When: March 5-6

Where: Du Arena, Abu Dhabi

Tickets from: Dh640

DJ Zedd, Major Lazer, Nicky Romero, DJ Snake, Dutch DJ Afrojack, Swedish progressive house artist Alesso, former Dash Berlin frontman Jeffrey Sutorious, Eric Prydz (under his techno alias Cirez D) and Kshmr are the first phase of artists announced.

Gipsy Kings

When: March 12

Where: Dubai Opera

Tickets from: Dh195

Gipsy Kings by Andre Reyes, whose hits include ‘Djobi Djoba’ and ‘Baila Baila’, return to Dubai Opera. Their music is a mix of pop-oriented flamenco and light songs derived from the traditional Catalan rumba.

Midge Ure

When: March 20

Where: Irish Village, Garhoud, Dubai

Tickets from: Dh175

Scottish musician Midge Ure is best known as the frontman of new wave band Ultravox, as well as being part of Visage, Silk, Thin Lizzy and Rich Kids. He also co-wrote the Band Aid charity single ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ with Sir Bob Geldof in 1984 as a response to the famine in Ethiopia.

Russ

When: March 27

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Tickets from: Dh250

American rapper Russ climbed the charts to No 4 with his last album, ‘Zoo’, in 2018. This year he’s set to drop another record, ‘Shake the Snow Globe’.

APRIL

Gregory Porter

When: April 9

Where: Emirates Palace Auditorium, Dubai

Tickets from: Dh175

Jazz vocalist Gregory Porter won the Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Album twice — once in 2014 for ‘Liquid Spirit’, and again in 2017 for ‘Take Me to the Alley’. Now he makes his UAE debut.

Louis Tomlinson

When: April 18

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Tickets from: Dh295

Formerly of One Direction, singer Louis Tomlinson is set to make his solo debut in the UAE. The English pop star recently broke into the US Top 40 with his single ‘We Made It’ from upcoming debut album ‘Walls’, which releases later this month.

December Avenue, Silent Sanctuary Live in Dubai

When: April 3 (Postponed from January 10)

Where: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium

Tickets from: TBA

The concert of Filipino rock bands December Avenue and Silent Sanctuary has been postponed, according to organiser. The concert was scheduled for January 10 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

MAY

Iron Maiden

When: May 27

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Tickets from: Dh250

The English heavy metal band Iron Maiden, whose hits include ‘Run to the Hills’ and ‘Fear of the Dark’, will bring their ‘Legacy of the Beast Tour’ to Dubai. They previously performed at the now-defunct Dubai Desert Rock Festival in 2007 and again at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre in 2009.