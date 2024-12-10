Dubai: Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam on Tuesday called out Indian politicians for leaving his concert midway in Rajasthan, describing the act as disrespectful to artists and their craft.

“A humble request to all the respected politicians of India: kindly do not attend any performance if you have to leave abruptly midway. This is disrespectful to art, artistes, and Maa Saraswati [Hindu diety]," said Sonu.

He pointed out that such rude behavior is unlikely to be seen in countries like the United States, where leaders respect art and artists.

“In the middle of the show, I saw that CM saab [Rajasthan's Chief Minister] and the rest of the people got up and left. As soon as they left, all the delegates also left. I have a request to all politicians, if you do not respect your artistes, then what will the people outside do? In America or elsewhere, I’ve never seen a President leave midway during a performance. At least they would inform before leaving. My humble request to you all is that, if you have to leave like this, then do not come; or at least leave before the show starts," he said.

In an earlier interview with Gulf News, Nigam had spoken about the joys of speaking his mind.