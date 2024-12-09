Rock legends Guns N’ Roses will perform at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, Yas Island, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, as part of their 2025 European and Middle East tour.
Known for their high-energy performances and anthemic hits, Guns N’ Roses will bring their signature sound to the capital as part of a 24-date tour spanningvenues and festivals across Europe and the Middle East. For nearly four decades, Guns N’ Roses have defined rock music and set the standard for live performances. Their latest tour will showcase why the band are one of the most enduring and influential acts in music history.
A Rock Extravaganza
The tour will kick off on May 23 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and marks the band’s first performance in several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Georgia, Lithuania, and Luxembourg. In Abu Dhabi, fans can expect a powerhouse performance from the band, whose decades-spanning career includes chart-topping albums like Appetite for Destruction and Use Your Illusion I & II.
You can also witness Guns N’ Roses at their finest, performing classics such as Sweet Child O’ Mine and November Rain alongside their newer material.
Tickets
Tickets for the Abu Dhabi show will be available starting Tuesday, December 10, at 9am with the band’s presale. The Live Nation presale begins on Thursday, December 12, at 9am via livenation.me, followed by the general on-sale starting Friday, December 13, at 9am on gunsnroses.com.